After a CBS report surfaced that Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver Diontae Johnson punched quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the face before a game this season, both players took to social media to vehemently deny the allegation.

The report from Gregg Giannotti of CBS stated that Johnson punched Trubisky because he wasn’t getting the ball enough ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets. Allegedly, that was also part of the reason Trubisky was benched for rookie Kenny Pickett.

“Zero truth to this,” Trubisky tweeted on Friday afternoon, with a crying emoji included.

Zero truth to this. 😂 https://t.co/bYtdGsdQNM — Mitchell Trubisky (@Mtrubisky10) February 10, 2023

Johnson also responded to the report with two separate tweets:

Giannotti had apparently spoken to Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Hayward after the loss to the Jets, who mentioned a “bug” going around the room leading up to Week 4. That “bug” was, according to Giannotti, Johnson punching Trubisky.

“He was talking about the bug in the locker room was that Diontae Johnson punched Mitch Trubisky in the face that week. That was the bug that was going around the locker room,” Giannotti said.

The source for this alleged incident was a former colleague of Giannotti’s in Pittsburgh, who had the confidence to mention the story on national radio in anonymous fashion.

Diontae Johnson confirmed that an argument between him and Mitch Trubisky did take place at halftime of the Jets game, but he declined to get into specifics or if it contributed to Trubisky’s benching.

“We’re both passionate about the game. Stuff happens during football,” Johnson said afterwards. “We’re fine, we talked about it. We made up, better over the whole situation. No hard feelings toward each other. That’s still my guy at the end of the day.”

Although there was clearly an issue between the two Steelers players, it seems extremely likely that it never became physical, making Giannotti’s claim baseless.