By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking at a bit of a quarterback controversy this weekend against the Carolina Panthers. Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, while speaking to reporters Thursday morning, threw his support behind veteran backup Mason Rudolph to get the nod this week, per Trib Live.com.

“I want to see him play,” Johnson said. “I know he’s ready to play. I know it’s probably in the back of his mind, ‘Dang, when am I going to get my chance?’ I feel like this week is it for him.

It was Rudolph who threw Johnson’s first touchdown catch of his professional career back in 2019. However, he is yet to catch a touchdown pass this season. Rudolph started eight games that season, going 5-3. However, he has only started two games over the last two plus years, one in 2020 and one last year.

Rudolph was filling in for the injured Ben Roethlisberger at the time. Now, it’s the Steelers rookie first-round pick, Kenny Pickett, who is dealing with an injury. Pickett sustained a concussion during the Steelers Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

It is yet to be determined if he will clear the concussion protocol before Sunday’s game.

Last week, Mitchell Trubisky filled in when Pickett left injured. He finished 22-for-30 for 276 yards with one touchdown pass and three interceptions. Turnovers have long been a problem of Trubisky, going back to his days with the Chicago Bears. The Steelers signed the veteran quarterback this offseason before drafting Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.