By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Mason Rudolph recently admitted that he feels like he’s been “inactive” for the team, per Gary Dulac. Mitch Trubisky opened the season as the Steelers’ starting QB. However, Kenny Pickett ultimately replaced Trubisky. But with Pickett battling a concussion, Rudolph and Trubisky took 1st-team reps in practice, per Brooke Pryor.

Mason Rudolph is considered to be the 3rd string QB when Pickett is healthy. However, Mike Tomlin referred to Rudolph and Trubisky as quarterbacks 2 and 2a, per Brooke Pryor.

“Mitch Trubisky still listed as the primary backup on the Steelers’ latest depth chart, and Mason Rudolph is No. 3. Tomlin said today they’re more like 2 and 2a,” Pryor wrote on Twitter.

Tomlin’s comments led Mason Rudolph to let his true feelings out and admit he feels as if he’s been “inactive.” But Rudolph could potentially earn a start this week if he performs well in practice. And Trubisky’s most recent outing, when he was picked off 3 times, doesn’t exactly guarantee him a spot start if Pickett is ruled out.

Rudolph has appeared in 17 total games for the Steelers since 2019. However, 10 of those games came in 2019, when he recorded over 1,700 passing yards to go along with 13 passing touchdowns.

But it appears as if Mason Rudolph may be frustrated with his current situation. And the fact that Kenny Pickett is regarded as Pittsburgh’s QB of the future doesn’t help Rudolph. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Rudolph and the Steelers.

For now, he and Trubisky will attempt to earn the start in Week 15 amid Pickett’s uncertainty.