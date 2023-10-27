Amid “Fire Canada” chants at Pittsburgh Steelers games, wide receiver Diontae Johnson is trying to stick up for his offensive coordinator, Matt Canada.

The fifth-year receiver told the Arthur Moats podcast how he tries to support Canada throughout the calls for his job.

“I try to take his mind off of stuff like that, like, ‘Bro, I’m on your side at the end of the day. Don’t listen to whatever they’re saying out there. They’re gonna say what they’r gonna say, but we’re gonna make you look good,” via Steelers Depot.

However, Johnson also added some comments that many could interpret as critical of Matt Canada's play calling.

“People might not agree with his play-calling, but you ain't got no choice. He's calling plays. He's the boss on offense. We've got to do what he says and we don’t have a choice. You don't have to like them, but you got to respect them. That's how I go.”

The Steelers offense has certainly struggled this year. They rank second-last in yards per game, fifth worst in rushing yards per game, sixth-last in points per game and eighth worst in passing yards per game.

The absence of Diontae Johnson has certainly affected the offense. Johnson sustained a hamstring injury in Week 1 which placed him on Injured Reserve. He finally returned to play in their most recent game versus the Los Angeles Rams where Johnson had five receptions for 79 yards, but he landed back on the injury report with another hamstring issue.

Pittsburgh takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday.