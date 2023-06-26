A wedding between two athletes will always call for some sort of allusion to their current teams. Often it can be an invitation to teammates, coaches, or staff but Kenny Pickett took it a notch further. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's wedding with Princeton soccer star Amy Paternoster had a whole ice sculpture dedicated to his team.

Kenny Pickett invited Steelers quarterback coach Tony Racciopi to his wedding. The coach took a photo of the seafood spread and posted it on social media. A huge sculpture of the Pittsburgh Steelers logo stood behind the food spread and fans went nuts for it.

Amazing night celebrating an amazing couple! Congrats to Kenny and Amy!! Love you guys! ❤️🥂#wedding #family pic.twitter.com/5qdPXS7pIo — Tony Racioppi (@Tonyrazz03) June 25, 2023

Kenny Pickett and Amy Paternoster met because of their love for sports. The Steelers quarterback and Princeton soccer star worked out together. Although Pickett played football and Paternoster honed her soccer skills, they eventually linked up in the same facility where they grew up. The two have been inseparable since.

The Steelers QB and Princeton star's wedding had a massive influence and theme that derived from New Jersey. More specifically, they drew inspiration from the Chateau. Amy Paternoster went into further detail regarding their choice of theme, per Emily Strohm and Daniel Levine of People.

“The owner moved from France and settled in New Jersey. He ended up shipping the wood from his house in France to New Jersey piece-by-piece, so it was definitely the theme we wanted to play into. It’s a summer wedding, so definitely bright, summery, French-themed!,” she said.

Steelers Nation is surely happy for the chapter that lies ahead of you, Kenny!