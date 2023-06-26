The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback had a nice day off with his new wife Amy Paternoster. Back in January of 2022, Kenny Pickett proposed to his now-wife before the Steelers drafted him in April. Now, they've already said “I do” at this fairytale wedding location Pleasantdale Chateau in New Jersey.

“It was a fairytale venue where your jaw drops when you walk in,” Paternoster told People. “So we knew we had to have it.”

They were inspired by the Chateau's history for their own wedding. “The owner moved from France and settled in New Jersey,” Paternoster said. “He ended up shipping the wood from his house in France to New Jersey piece-by-piece, so it was definitely the theme we wanted to play into. It’s a summer wedding, so definitely bright, summery, French-themed!”

“We’re super close with our friends who have been with us for our whole lives, so we definitely wanted everyone there to celebrate,” said Paternoster. “As we’ve both grown up in the sports world, especially more with Kenny with Pittsburgh and football, he’s acquired great friendships along the way, as have I. It was important for us to take core people from each stage of our lives and have them there to celebrate with us.”

Pickett and Paternoster met through their shared love of sports many years ago. We worked out at the same place growing up because Amy played soccer and I played football,” Kenny Pickett said.

“We started training at this place when I was like 12 years old and Amy might have been 10, so I knew her growing up from there,” the Steelers QB continued. “We never talked and then she went off to Princeton and I went to Pitt. We came home on a college break and saw each other at a party and hit it off.”