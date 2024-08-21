The Pittsburgh Steelers are still having a quarterback battle, and it feels as if it's 50/50 between who will start between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. With Wilson having more NFL experience, there's a chance that he will beat out Fields for the spot, but down the line, things can change. For now, some think Fields should start, and that the Steelers should move on from Wilson in a possible trade to get offensive coordinator Arthur Smith an old friend back.

Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum believes that with the Minnesota Vikings having injury history, getting Wilson would be a good deal for the team. Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on The Get Up.

“Unfortunately for Minnesota, you know history is repeating itself. We go back to 2016 very unfortunate injury Teddy Bridgewater had a catastrophic injury at practice, Sam Bradford gets traded from the Eagles to the Vikings. So to me I think a win-win here is to trade Russell Wilson to Minnesota, I think he's a better quarterback than Sam Darnold, they certainly can battle it out,” Tannenbaum said.

The former GM then said that the Steelers should make a move on a former quarterback of Arthur Smith's when he was the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans.

“Ryan Tannehill is still a free agent guys and you go back to the two years that Ryan Tannehill was with Arthur Smith at Tennessee they had an unbelievable two-year run, 18 – 8, they averaged 30 points per game,” Tannenbaum said. “Let him come in and at least initially back up Justin Fields, but have Justin Fields who we already said is young, you have Ryan Tannehill who knows the system and has done a great job with Arthur Smith in the past. And maybe you pick up an extra third or fourth-round pick.”

Should the Steelers trade Russell Wilson to sign Ryan Tannehill?

With the uncertainty at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson might be the most sure thing for them despite how he played in the previous preseason game. Ryan Tannehill may have had success with Arthur Smith, but there might be a reason that he isn't on a team right now.

Justin Fields may still be the better option long-term for the Steelers, and for what Smith wants to do with the offense, he's a better fit overall. Wilson doesn't have the same mobility that he used to have, and Tannehill hasn't been known as a mobile quarterback, so the Steelers may be better off keeping what they have now.

The only major decision that they have to make is who will be the starting quarterback, and it may come down to the week before the regular season when the announcement comes.