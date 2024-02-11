Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith could flirt with the idea of bringing in Ryan Tannehill.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be in the market for a quarterback in the 2024 offseason. After the hiring of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, there are rumors that veteran QB Ryan Tannehill could be making his way to the Steel City. Tannehill spent time with Smith, while he was the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans from 2019 to 2020. The now 35-year-old quarterback had his best season with Smith calling plays, so both parties could be in agreement on a merger.

During Smith's first season as the OC, Tannehill was the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year. He produced 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, boosting those stats in 2020 with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Steelers need a revamped quarterback room and a player like Tannehill could be the team, especially a newcomer like Smith, security heading into the season.

Pittsbugh's starting quarterback for much of the past two years has been Kenny Pickett, with Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Tribusky checking in for a few games. While Pickett is seen as the QB1 after the Steelers took him with a first-round pick in 2022, the Steelers' offensive ranks have hit an all-time low, so there are questions surrounding his future. The blame was mostly pointed toward ex-offensive coordinator Matt Canada, but Pickett's time may be numbered if he doesn't step up to the plate.

With Mike Tomlin as the Steelers head coach, the Steelers have never had a losing season. They play each year to fight for the Lombardi, whether they have an injury-riddled season or an undrafted QB at the helm. The addition of Tannehill may not justify him being the starter, but it would surely be a great opportunity for a team that said they'll have a quarterback competition in the offseason.