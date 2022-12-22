By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

As the Pittsburgh Steelers get set to celebrate their famous “Immaculate Reception” playoff victory, the sudden death of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has crushed the atmosphere surrounding the event. His family is both shocked and heartbroken by the loss of the Pittsburgh icon.

“Beyond his incredible career in the NFL, Franco represents what is best in humanity. Kindness, charity, decency and humility,” according to his family’s statement.

Harris, 72, died Tuesday, hours after participating in an interview surrounding his memorable catch in the 1972 playoff victory over the Oakland Raiders. That game stands as the pivotal moment in franchise history.

Harris alertly picked off the rebound of a Terry Bradshaw pass just above his shoe tops that was intended for Frenchy Fuqua. The ball bounded backwards after a collision between Fuqua and Oakland’s Jack Tatum. Harris caught it and ran full speed down the sidelines for the game-winning touchdown in the 13-7 victory.

The play has been recognized as the greatest in the first 100 years of NFL history, and Harris was extremely grateful to be remembered for his role in the play. He spoke recently with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette columnist Ron Cook about the moment.

“It still blows my mind,” Harris said. “To be a part of something that big, that meaningful. The Number 1 play in the first 100 years of the NFL. Wow! That’s just a wow!”

Prior to that game, the Steelers had never won a playoff game in team history. They would go on to win four Super Bowls in the 1970s and become one of the iconic franchises in NFL history.

Franco Harris ran for 12,120 yards and 75 touchdowns in a 13-year career than included 12 season in Pittsburgh and 1 in Seattle.