Sometimes football is a pretty simple game. No need to overcomplicate things. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford followed that guideline when describing his pivotal interception by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

Speaking after the game, Stafford admitted that he simply “didn't see” Watt, courtesy of The Athletic's Mike DeFabo. Seems like an obvious explanation for a play that had a major impact on how the Steelers pulled out a 24-17 victory.

The Rams went into halftime with a 9-3 lead over Pittsburgh and the advantage of receiving the ball to start the second half. But whatever adjustments the Rams' coaching staff made, they didn't work out as expected.

On the first play from scrimmage of the third quarter, Stafford dropped back to pass. He eyed his favorite target, Cooper Kupp. But his throw was undercut by Watt, who had dropped back in coverage.

Watt snagged the ball right before it got to Kupp and returned it 24 yards, down to the Rams' seven-yard line. Three plays later, Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett punched it in from a yard out, giving the Steelers a 10-9 lead.

The contest was back and forth from that point. The Rams recaptured the lead less than five minutes later. But two rushing touchdowns by the Steelers allowed them to steal a road win against a favored opponent.

It's a bitter pill for the Rams' defense to swallow. Putting aside Pickett's TD run, that unit held its opponent to two rushing touchdowns and a long field goal.

But the Stafford interception and subsequent return by Watt set up Pittsburgh's struggling offense perfectly, and helped swing momentum to start the second half.

Stafford didn't see Watt, and it cost the Rams dearly.