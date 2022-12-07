By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens isn’t pleased lately with his role in the offense and made himself heard on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, showing visible frustration on live TV with some NSFW language. Head coach Mike Tomlin already said he has no issues with Pickens showing his competitive nature and on Wednesday, the WR himself spoke out on the situation.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN:

“Before we start this, I ain’t gonna be just saying stuff for you all to just paint a story (and) make a statement bigger than what it is, or make something bigger than what it is.”

“Don’t try to make something it’s not, cause every player, literally every receiver in the past before – you got T.O. – I can name so many names. It’s just what you want to make it out to be.”

George Pickens definitely has a point. The best of the best have shown that fire before. He’s a warrior and wants more touches. It’s understandable. Pickens had just one catch for two yards in Week 13. No player will be happy with that.

To be honest, Tomlin would’ve likely been more bothered if Pickens didn’t react. You want dogs on your team and Pickens is evidently ready to contribute as much as possible. Swearing on camera wasn’t the best reaction, though.

On the year, he’s reeled in 37 receptions for 512 yards and two touchdowns. The Steelers face the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens this weekend and will be hoping to grab their third win in a row. Hopefully, Pickens will be more involved.