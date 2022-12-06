By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ impressive ability to scout wide receivers has given them another stud to build around: George Pickens. Unfortunately, Mike Tomlin’s squad hasn’t been able to utilize him as best they can and he has not had the best time so far this season.

Pickens has not been shy about his frustrations with the Steelers offense, one of the worst units in the league. He has claimed that he is always open but has said that he is cool with fellow rookie cornerstone Kenny Pickett. Tomlin said that he appreciates Pickens’ intensity but is also working with him so that he can channel it properly.

“I’d rather say whoa than sic ’em. I want a guy that wants to be a significant part of what it is we do…the mature way to express that, we’re working on. That competitive spirit of a guy that wants the ball, I want that guy,” Tomlin said about Pickens, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Pickens has made some unreal catches this season as he showcases his potential. In 12 games this season, the former Georgia standout has recorded 512 receiving yards on 37 catches to go along with two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. The Steelers rookie has been one of the few bright spots in a rough season.

The Steelers have young talent but have a lot of work to do but Pickens is showing he has a profound desire to win. He should be a huge part of the offense moving forward, especially because he has Tomlin supporting him.