The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 9-3 through 12 games in the 2024 season thanks to Sunday's 44-38 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

But there was a bit of controversy on the Steelers' side, as wide receiver George Pickens was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in which he appeared to make a gun gesture:

Expand Tweet

Pickens explained afterward that he was simply signaling a first down rather than making a gun gesture, per Steelers Depot.

“Yeah, they said they got the gesture wrong, you know what I mean? Thought it was something else. You can’t hurt the team,” Pickens said. “I never intend to hurt the team, but he just thought the gesture was different.”

“Oh, I’m not sure,” he responded when asked what the gesture was. “I was doing first down. He stated he thought something else.”

It was one of a handful of infractions that Pickens was flagged for by the officials. But in addition to his penalties, Pickens also racked up 74 yards by hauling in three passes along with a touchdown.

Steelers WR George Pickens was called out by coach Mike Tomlin

Not only was Pickens flagged for the aforementioned gesture, but he also picked up another penalty during the course of Sunday's game. And afterward, head coach Mike Tomlin called out Pickens and said that he needed to “grow up”.

“He's just got to grow up man,” Tomlin said. “This emotional game, man, these divisional games are big. He got a target on his back because he's George, he understands that, but he's got to grow up. He's got to grow up in a hurry.”

Among the penalties that Pickens was flagged for was taunting in the direction of the Bengals sideline.

Pickens and the Steelers will look to make it 10 wins when they host the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium next Sunday.