The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to an impressive 9-3 in 2024 thanks to their 44-38 victory on Sunday afternoon against the host Cincinnati Bengals, who fell to 4-8.

It was a vintage performance from quarterback Steelers Russell Wilson, who completed 29 of 38 passes for 414 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Najee Harris also had a strong game with 75 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.

Afterward, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin singled out the professionalism displayed by Wilson and his fellow veteran Cam Heyward, via Steelers Depot.

“You know, forget their play, although obviously it’s appreciated. It is. It’s the things that tee up their performance. It’s their day-to-day, it’s how they go about their business,” Tomlin said of Wilson and Heyward. “It’s their level of professionalism. It’s the amount of buy-in that they have regarding team.

“I’m hoping that the young guys see and pay as just as much attention to that as they do the playmaking.”

Tomlin and Wilson also shared a sweet moment in the immediate aftermath of the game that was captured on video:

>Wilson, who has been a team captain for 12 straight years during his tenures with the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and now Steelers, knows all about the kind of leadership needed from a team's principal player. And it was on full display on Sunday against Cincinnati.

Wilson is playing in his first season with the Steelers since he was cut loose from the Broncos after two subpar seasons following a lengthy contract signing.

While he missed the first several games of the year due to a calf injury, he's reclaimed the starting position. Should he continue to put up vintage performances like Sunday afternoon that harken back to his days with the contending Seahawks, Steelers fans may one day look back on taking a one-year waiver on Wilson as one of the best moves in recent franchise history.