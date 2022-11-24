Published November 24, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers invested heavily in their future in the 2022 NFL draft when they selected both Kenny Pickett and George Pickens.

After a slow start to the season, Pickett and Pickens have seemed to link on the field early and often. Since Pickett took over as the Steelers starter in Week 4, he has targeted Pickens 41 teams. This has led to 388 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the rookie receiver.

With the recent success of Pickens, he has carved out a strong role in the offense for himself. He has attributed this to the connection that he has formed with Pickett on the field.

On Thursday, Pickens spoke with reporters regarding his relationship with Pickett. It appears that the Steelers young duo is prepared to take over the NFL.

“To be honest with you, me and Kenny really been cool the whole time. That’s why I can only really say opportunity because nothing has really changed between me and his relationship or on the field. We’ve been kind of connecting since he first had his opportunity. Me and Kenny have always been cool, so now it’s just kind of sustaining it, ’cause it’s the back part of the season.” said Pickens when asked about how good his connection currently is with Pickett.

Pickens was then asked if the connection that he has with Pickett is similar to that of the other wide receiver on the team. He stated, “I feel like it can be. I don’t think it is just cause they didn’t come out the same year I came out. They didn’t get to meet Kenny in the combine. But I feel like if you just now meet a person, you can kind of work your way to that.”

With both players in their rookie season, they have more than enough time to progress on the field. At the moment, it seems that they are both set up to be foundational pieces of this Steelers offense.