The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered an upset defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns recently in Week 12, but now, they have a chance to exact revenge, as the two sides will be squaring off again in Week 14. However, the Steelers could be without star wide receiver George Pickens, who is listed as questionable for this game with a hamstring injury.

Pickens picked up his hamstring ailment late in the Steelers high-scoring victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, and the team has been cautious with him throughout the week as a result. While Pickens is expected to be able to play in this divisional clash against the Browns, the team is going to test him pre-game before making a final decision on his status.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, “Steelers WR George Pickens, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play vs. the Browns but the team wants to test him pre-game to make sure he’s good to go considering he hurt it late in the week, per source.”

Steelers could use George Pickens in rematch vs. Browns

After enjoying a breakout campaign with Pittsburgh in 2023, Pickens has fully emerged as the team's No. 1 wide receiver this year. Through 12 games, Pickens has hauled in 55 catches for 850 yards and three touchdowns, and could end up setting career-highs across the board if he manages to end up playing in the team's final five games.

Pickens got himself entangled in some beef with Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome II during their Week 12 meeting, so you can bet he's going to want to suit up for this one and put up some big numbers on his new rival. While he seems to be on the right track, it seems like he has one final hurdle to clear before the game if he intends on playing, meaning it will be worth checking back in on Pickens' status before kickoff to see whether or not he ends up taking the field.