The Pittsburgh Steelers’ final injury report ahead of their Week 14 matchup with the Cleveland Browns raised eyebrows as wide receiver George Pickens appeared with a surprise hamstring injury. Pickens, who practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday and was not listed on the injury report, was a limited participant in Friday’s session. The Steelers have now listed him as questionable for Sunday’s divisional clash.

Pickens played a notable role in the previous matchup against the Browns two weeks ago, catching four passes for 48 yards in snowy Cleveland conditions. That game ended with a heated exchange between Pickens and Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II, sparking a storyline that would be dampened by Pickens’ potential absence this week.

On the defensive side, the Steelers received good news as linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) practiced fully for the second consecutive day. Highsmith, who has missed the last three games, was not given a game designation, signaling that he is expected to suit up on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, head coach Mike Tomlin expressed confidence in Highsmith’s return, stating he “fully expects” the standout pass rusher to play. Highsmith’s availability means Pittsburgh will have its full complement of edge rushers, including T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig, and Preston Smith.

A George Pickens absence would be costly for the Steelers

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III, who began the week in concussion protocol, has also been cleared to play. Austin participated fully in practice on Thursday and Friday and carries no game designation heading into the weekend. The speedy playmaker will add depth to a receiving corps that could be without Pickens.

Additionally, rookie cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) is set to return to action for the first time since Week 3. Trice practiced in full all week and has been activated from the reserve/injured list, giving the Steelers added depth in the secondary. However, defensive tackle Montravius Adams (knee) will not be activated from injured reserve this week despite practicing fully on Thursday and Friday. Adams’ absence means Pittsburgh will have to wait another week to reinforce its defensive line.

As the Steelers prepare to face the Browns at Acrisure Stadium, the potential absence of Pickens adds intrigue to an already pivotal divisional matchup. Pittsburgh, sitting at 9-3, will rely on a combination of health and depth to maintain momentum against their AFC North rivals.