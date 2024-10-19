Following a full week of consideration, the Pittsburgh Steelers have finally decided on who they want to start at quarterback in Week 7. Russell Wilson's return from a calf injury forced Mike Tomlin to make the call with Justin Fields leading the team to a surprising 4-2 start.

Just one day before their prime-time game against the New York Jets, the team announced that they are planning to start Wilson, Ian Rapoport announced. The report stated that Tomlin plans to play both Wilson and Fields but will look for the former to be in the game for the majority of the offensive snaps.

Wilson has not seen the field in 2024, last playing a game in December 2023. He was brought in on a one-year deal in the offseason to be the Steelers' starting quarterback but has been out with a calf injury to open the year. His injury was initially thought to be minor but developed into a situation that nearly landed the veteran on injured reserve.

While Wilson was the original starting quarterback, Fields' start to the year has many believing that he should hold onto the job. Fields has not been efficient as a passer but has guided the team to an impressive winning record through six games and provides a different element to the offense as a runner.

The official declaration came shortly after leading receiver George Pickens alluded to the move by bluntly stating Week 7 would be Wilson's first start with the team.

Steelers face the Jets with new quarterback

As one half of the Week 7 Sunday Night Football showcase, the Steelers will debut a new offense under the guidance of Wilson in his first game with the team. Despite no other major personnel changes offensively, the Steelers offense will experience a wholesale change with the style of Wilson vastly opposing that of Fields.

Through six games, Fields has thrown for just 1,106 yards and five touchdowns. He has added 231 yards and five scores on the ground but has led the team to scoring more than 20 points in just two appearances. The Steelers have won mostly on the backs of their defense and not by any extraordinary play from Fields.

However, while Wilson is a better passer on paper, he has been criticized recently for his play. Many have accused the former nine-time Pro Bowler of aging out of his prime ever since he left the Seattle Seahawks in 2022.