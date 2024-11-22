J.J. Watt trolling of Dan Orlovsky for questioning the Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn’t aging well after the upset loss to the Browns. And Steelers WR George Pickens tried to minimize a postgame scuffle. Furthermore, Mike Tomlin had to explain a controversial decision late versus the Browns.

Tomlin decided to accept a five-yard, third-down penalty against the Browns. It could have been fourth and two in horrible snowy conditions. Instead, Tomlin gave the Browns another third-down shot and they converted. The Browns scored a touchdown with 57 seconds left in the game and won, 24-19.

Tomlin said he didn’t want to give the Browns a shot at a field goal, according to a post on X by Brooke Pryor.

“Mike Tomlin said he was playing to make the field goal more difficult in the accepted/declined/accepted penalty late in the fourth. Nick Chubb scored three plays later. ‘The distance was more important to us. If it wasn't grounding, we wanted to move it five yards back. They were potentially kicking into the wind, so we wanted to stop 'em and make the field goal a longer one.’ ”

Steelers, HC Mike Tomlin let one slip away

On Nick Chubb’s two-yard, game-winning score, the Steelers received questions about whether they let him cross the goal line to give the Steelers time to drive back down the field. T.J. Watt said no, according to a post on X by Brian Batko.

“TJ Watt on whether the Steelers defense tried to let Nick Chubb score on the second-to-last run: ‘No, we were just trying to get the ball out, trying to punch at it, get an opportunity to get the ball back in our hands.’ But let him score? ‘We were trying to get the ball out.’ ”

The loss hurt the Steelers (8-3) for two reasons. It lessened their grip of the AFC North that it established the week before with a win over the Ravens (7-4). Second, it gave them an unexpected division loss, which could hurt in a tiebreaker scenario if the Ravens win the rematch.

Tomlin gave the Browns credit for taking the win, according to steelers.com.

“First, I'd like to start by complimenting the Cleveland Browns,” said Tomlin. “I thought they brought it. It was a hard-fought game. They made more plays over the course of 60 minutes than we did.

“Obviously, we have to own our portions of it. Particularly early on I thought it took us too long to warm up to the action. We were penalized, some pre-snap penalties. Just weren't really sharp. We got going. Our guys fought, but it wasn't enough to secure victory.

“It's painful, but it's life in this business. We'll take a look at the tape and learn from it. We're in the midst of some thick AFC North action, so no rest for the weary. We've got a big one coming up. But again, compliment the Browns on bringing it, particularly early on. It took us too long to warm up to the action.”