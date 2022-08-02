Steelers GM wants Diontae Johnson in Pittsburgh ‘for a long time’

It’s been the offseason for wide receivers to secure the bag in the NFL, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson appears to be next in line to get a massive contract extension that could exceed $20 million per season.

But do the Steelers actually want to pay market value for their top receiving threat? It appears Pittsburgh is at least interested in exploring a long-term deal for the 26-year-old pass catcher.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan said Tuesday that the franchise has been in contract discussions with Diontae Johnson’s agent Brad Cicala, who just so happened to be attending Steelers training camp, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Brooke Pryor.

Johnson’s currently in the second week of a “hold-in” due to the lack of a contract extension. After seeing A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and, most recently, Deebo Samuel cash in on a big-money deal, it’s hard to blame the former third-round pick in 2019.

Khan also addressed Johnson’s “hold-in,” saying that “[the Steelers] want Diontae. … We hope he’ll be a Steeler for a long time.”

Johnson is set to make a paltry $2.79 million in the last year of his deal with the Steelers. He’s certainly outperformed his rookie deal, as he quickly emerged as the Steelers’ No. 1 receiver. Johnson had a career year in 2021, notching 107 catches, 1,161 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Steelers might already be looking toward the future at the receiver position, though. Pittsburgh drafted Georgia’s George Pickens and Calvin Austin III in the second- and fourth-round picks, respectively, in the 2022 NFL Draft.