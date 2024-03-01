Najee Harris is the Steelers No. 1 running back and he is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,035 yards, a 4.1 yards per carry average and 8 touchdowns. While that is decent to good production in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers have not been willing to commit to Harris for the future.
Harris is set to begin his fourth year in the NFL, and the Steelers could also pick up his fifth-year option. However, they have not done that to this point, meaning they have not committed to him for the 2025 season.
According to general manager Omar Khan, the Steelers coaching staff is still working out how they want the offense to look in 2024 before they make a commitment to the player for the future.
“We have until the first week in May to make a decision,” Khan said at a press conference from the Scouting Combine. “We have a new offensive coordinator (Arthur Smith), so that’s gonna play into the decision-making process.”
Khan went on to say that the Steelers think very highly of Harris, but that has not resulted in his fifth-year option being picked up to this point.
Harris has exceeded 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first three seasons in the NFL. He had 307 carries for 1,200 yards and 7 touchdowns as a rookie 2021, and he followed up with 1,034 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2022.
Najee Harris has also shown the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. He caught 74 passes for 467 yards and 3 TDs as a rookie, but his receiving numbers have dipped the following two years. He caught 41 passes in 2022 and just 29 last season.