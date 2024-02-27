The NFL free agency period is almost here. However, one huge name that might have a new home via the trade market is Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The debate on whether the Bears will select Caleb Williams No. 1 or keep Justin Fields has been a huge talking point.
If Fields is traded, a flurry of teams will be interested in the young signal-caller. As it turns out, the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, and Pittsburgh Steelers have all been linked to Fields recently, per Tyler Dragon of USA Today.
‘A person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports that the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders have expressed some level of interest in Fields. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.'
The Falcons had previously been mentioned as a suitor for Fields in a potential trade. The Steelers were also the favorites a while ago if the Bears decide to move on from him. The Raiders are an interesting choice, but all three of these teams are in need of a fresh start at the quarterback position.
New Falcons coach Raheem Morris had a hilarious response regarding the QB room in Atlanta. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierced mentioned there would be a QB competition in Las Vegas, and Jimmy Garaoppolo is likely to be released after being hit with a suspension.
The NFL Draft is still a long way away, but if the Bears do trade Fields, a lot of teams will likely be expressing interest in the former Ohio State quarterback.