Published November 20, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was missing a key piece in their Week 10 showdown against the New Orleans Saints as star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was stuck on the injury report.

The Steelers All-Pro was deemed out after a bout with appendicitis. But after missing just one contest, Fitzpatrick is set to return without missing any additional games. That’s an extremely speedy recovery for someone expected to deal physical hits on some of the most fearsome athletes in the world.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, that brief recovery timeline was thanks in large part due to Minkah Fitzpatrick himself. His instincts to get himself checked at the earliest possible time allowed the team’s doctors to step in before things got out of hand.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“The Steelers safety will play after missing just one game with appendicitis. How? He felt pain and alerted the doctors, allowing them to get the appendix before it ruptured. That dramatically shortened his recovery time.”

Those defensive instincts of his are truly elite with his quick decision-making drastically reducing his time off the field.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been one of the best safeties in football this season. Despite the Steelers’ less-than-stellar record, Fitzpatrick has made his presence felt on the defensive end with a clear impact on the team’s bottom line. Getting him back as quickly as they are is certainly a godsend against a Cincinnati Bengals side in Week 11 that’s led by one of the most surgical offensive weapons in Joe Burrow.