Published November 12, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Pittsburgh Steelers’ star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is dealing with appendicitis and will miss Week 10. His timetable was revealed after undergoing an appendectomy and he will miss “multiple weeks” per Adam Schefter.

The injury is frustrating for the Steelers, fans, and Minkah Fitzpatrick. He’s already dealt with various injuries this season and this unfortunate circumstance will limit him moving forward. His appendicitis issue came out of nowhere, as Fitzpatrick wasn’t included on the Steelers’ final injury report.

There is no question that his timetable is rather vague. However, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow dealt with the same issue prior to the season and missed almost 3 weeks. It should be noted that there is no strict amount of time he will miss and it could differ greatly from Burrow’s situation. The Steelers are certainly hopeful that Minkah Fitzpatrick will only miss a couple of weeks at the most.

Fortunately for Pittsburgh, T.J. Watt is expected to return against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. Although the Minkah Fitzpatrick news is brutal without question, the Watt news will help to soften the blow.

In the end, this is a Steelers team that is entering Week 10 sporting a lousy 2-6 record. It would take a miracle for them to make the postseason at this juncture. Regardless, Minkah Fitzpatrick’s presence will be missed.

Pittsburgh will attempt to take care of business against New Orleans without their star safety in the secondary. Perhaps the presence of Watt will help to energize the Steelers in this contest.