As the Steelers look for their next quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo's name has begun floating around.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be suspended for the first two games of the 2024 due to performance-enhancing drugs. With his Raiders tenure seemingly coming to a close, Garoppolo must begin thinking about his next franchise.

It'll be a tough sell for any team between the suspension and Garoppolo's performance in Las Vegas. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a potential option. The Garoppolo to Pittsburgh connection was first conceived by NBC Sports Peter King.

It was mere speculation rather than hard news reporting. However, the Steelers are known to be searching for a quarterback in the offseason. Garoppolo is widely expected to be released from the Raiders, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. While he wouldn't fix their starting issue, but perhaps Garoppolo can offer Pittsburgh a competent backup.

Kenny Pickett has struggled since joining the Steelers in 2022. While he has gone 14-10 as a starter, Pickett has thrown for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His backup Mason Rudolph, who went 3-0 as a starter in 2023, is set to hit free agency.

While the Steelers made a run to the playoffs, Pittsburgh struggled on offense no matter who was under center. The team has already brought in a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith. They could look to pair him with a new quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo physically can't start the season at QB for any team due to his two-game suspension. But even with his struggles in Vegas, Garoppolo's veteran pedigree should earn him backup looks around the league. The Steelers are more focused on finding a franchise difference maker. But with so many question marks at the position, perhaps Pittsburgh relies on Garoppolo as veteran insurance.