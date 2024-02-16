Jimmy Garoppolo's two-game suspension may put at risk his chances of receiving his guaranteed $11.25 million base salary from the Raiders.

Jimmy Garoppolo is set to serve a two-game suspension, with his luck potentially taking a downturn. According to Adam Schefter's report on Friday, Garoppolo has been suspended for two games due to violating the NFL's PED policy. Consequently, he will be sidelined for the first two games of the 2024 NFL regular season. As per sources, Schefter states that the violation is related to his use of prescribed medication without a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption. Garoppolo has decided not to appeal the suspension.

It was already widely speculated that the Raiders quarterback would be released but the violation of the NFL's PED policy puts Las Vegas in an interesting situation per CBS Sports writer Joel Corry.

“Jimmy Garoppolo's suspension may be a gift to the Raiders. The default language in his contract specifically mentions a Performance Enhancing Substances policy violation as grounds for contract guarantees voiding. His fully GTD $11.25M 2024 base salary could become unsecured.”

He inked a $72.75 million contract with Las Vegas for three years, with $33.75 million guaranteed. The deal was finalized in March under the leadership of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. However, the writing was on the wall for Garoppolo's departure, as new head coach Antonio Pierce is expected to bring in a new quarterback during his tenure. The signs became evident when interim coach Antonio Pierce replaced Garoppolo with rookie Aidan O'Connell for the remainder of the season, signaling the end of Garoppolo's time in Las Vegas.

The future for Garoppolo remains uncertain, and the situation could become even more ambiguous with the two-game suspension and the possibility of his base salary guarantees being voided.