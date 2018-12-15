Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is reportedly not expected to play when the team takes the field on Sunday for a matchup with the New England Patriots.

Conner has not played since suffering an ankle injury a few weeks ago against the Los Angeles Chargers, and it seemed like a long shot that he’d be available for this weekend.

However, while he’s not likely to play against the Patriots, it sounds like he may be ready to return for Week 16.

From NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport:

On our NFL GameDay Kickoff show: # Steelers RB James Conner, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is unlikely to play vs. the # Patriots, source said. He should be good to go Week 16, though.

Conner has played a huge role in the Steelers’ offense this season in rushing for 909 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, while also racking up 52 receptions for 468 yards and a touchdown.

With Le’Veon Bell surprisingly sitting out the entire season, Conner’s production has given Pittsburgh a nice boost, and Mike Tomlin would love to have him back on the field sooner rather than later at this point.

The Steelers find themselves fighting for a playoff spot after a third straight loss, and they’ll need to take care of business against the Patriots if they want to hold off the Baltimore Ravens in the race for the AFC North title.

After this week’s matchup, Pittsburgh will hit the road to play the New Orleans Saints, which could mark Conner’s return to action.