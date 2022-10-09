Steelers’ James Daniels opens up on fighting Bills in defense of Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels was in the middle of a heated exchange with some members of the Buffalo Bills defense after a late hit on Kenny Pickett that went unflagged. After the game, Daniels defended his actions and indicated he was shocked the Bills weren’t penalized on the play. Via Brian Batko, Daniels opened up on his version of events.

“He’s our franchise QB,” said Daniels. “I’m shocked they didn’t throw the flag.” Daniels alluded to the fact he believes other quarterbacks would get that call from the referees. He’s onto something, given the decisive flag thrown in favor of Tom Brady during the Buccaneers-Falcons game on Sunday.

Pickett had taken off with the football and was sliding to give himself up after picking up the first down. Just before he reached the ground, Damar Hamlin tagged him with a hard hit to the body. Daniels responded by shoving Hamlin to the ground before a sea of Bills defenders swarmed him along the sidelines. Things didn’t escalate too much further at that point, but it was clear that Daniels was not a fan of the hit from Hamlin.

In a move Steelers fans were probably appreciative of, Daniels didn’t hesitate to lay out Hamlin in defense of Kenny Pickett. We’re sure it’s something Pickett will remember, too, as the rookie QB continues to find his footing after making his first NFL start in Week 5.

The Steelers were beaten down by the Bills in the Week 5 loss, but seeing James Daniels stand up for his quarterback was one of the few positive takeaways for fans from the disappointing showing.