The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new all-time sacks leader and he goes by the name of TJ Watt. Their NFL Week 2 victory over the Cleveland Browns netted Watt the record as he overtook James Harrison. He got the huge history-setting play on Deshaun Watson and his brother, JJ Watt, could not be more proud of him.

“TJ WATT is the best defensive player on the planet. Stop trying to question it, stop trying to justify anyone else. He is the best. Period,” JJ Watt wrote after his brother became the Steelers' all-time sacks record holder.

The record was already going to be broken anyway. It was a matter of which game he was going to accomplish it. Moreover, he was already 3.5 sacks away from breaking it during the start of the season. It fortunately got broken early in NFL Week 2 and it was a huge play that gave the Steelers the edge.

Watt had to overpower a humungous Dawand Jones. He would then eventually get to Deshaun Watson. But, he did all of that in a breeze and continued to terrorize Watson after as well. The Browns were at third-and-seven. This meant that the sack was crucial in limiting the available points to be scored in that play. Furthermore, the sack forced the Browns to take a field goal instead of rushing or passing for a touchdown.

He may be the new sacks leader for the Steelers franchise but Aaron Donald and other greats are still around. Do you agree with his brother's ‘best defensive player' declaration?