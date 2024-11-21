One of the Pittsburgh Steelers players has a different meaning for “snake bite.” And former QB Ben Roethlisberger offered a creative way to use Justin Fields. Also, J.J. Watt took a rip at ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky because of his take on Steelers QB Russell Wilson.

Unfortunately for J.J. Watt, what Orlovsky said on First Take seems to make sense.

“My job is to figure out the whys, or the things that won’t happen,” Orlovsky said. “The Steelers are a very good football team. If they don’t get to the AFC title game, or what might not make them a legit Super Bowl contender, is you are not gonna beat Lamar (Jackson). You’re not gonna beat Josh Allen. You’re not gonna beat Patrick Mahomes, kicking field goals.”

Orlovsky is talking about the playoffs. The only way his take is wrong is if the Steelers beat the Ravens, Chiefs, or Bills IN THE PLAYOFFS by ONLY kicking field goals.

Watt, whose brother plays for the Steelers, trolled a response to Orlovsky with a post on X.

“Take the teams, names, etc out of it… ‘You’re not gonna beat Team A by kicking only field goals’ is a WILD take to make 4 days after LITERALLY beating Team A with only field goals. That’s like the sports media equivalent of a QB running out the back of their own end zone.”

Yes, Orlovsky ran out of the end zone for a safety during his playing days. What does that have to do with this conversation? Nothing, of course. But perhaps it makes JJ Watt feel like he’s being clever?

Steelers QB Russell Wilson trying to find Super Bowl magic again

One thing that flat-out stamps Wilson as doing his job so far is his record. He’s 4-0 with the Steelers. His job is to lead the Steelers to a Super Bowl title. That’s a tough sell, but at this stage in his career, that’s it. Boom or bust.

Wilson has done it before, so why not? He’s 35 years old, but quarterbacks have accomplished this feat. How many? Two? Three? How about nine. Tom Brady did it four times. So age is no predictor here for Wilson.

In his four games, Wilson has thrown for 942 yards with six touchdown passes with two interceptions. He looks competent and appears to be the game manager Mike Tomlin wants him to be. If Tomlin wanted a wild card, Justin Fields would still be the Steelers quarterback.

Tomlin said Wilson can still make major noise, according to usatoday.com.

“I think he’s still writing that story,” Tomlin said. “To be quite honest with you, there were myriad reasons why I had the posture that I had. His resume being a component of it, (and) his experience. And I thought his experience could be an asset to our unit and our team. And that’s played out. His talents. His appetite for big moments, and I think that’s played out some.”