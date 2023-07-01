The NFL is home to the best football players in the country. That's a fact that most people know. What some people don't realize, though, is how much different the pro game is from the collegiate level. Pittsburgh Steelers third-year TE Pat Freiermuth shared a story of his “Welcome to the NFL” moment of sorts, featuring Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby on an interview with the Pardon My Take podcast.

“Maxx Crosby,” Freiermuth said without skipping a beat when asked who the hardest player to block is. “Dude, he f***ed me up. It was so bad. He sent me flying… I looked up, Kenny Pickett will confirm this story, like, ‘Dude, what do you want me to do? [He said] ‘I don’t know, go low?’ Maxx Crosby is a hell of a player.”

Crosby is one of the best edge-rushers in the league today, perhaps second only to 49ers star Nick Bosa. The two-time All-Pro defender combines speed and power in order to dominate opposing offensive linemen. Crosby clearly gave the Steelers' pass protection fits, as evidenced by Freiermuth's comments about defending against the edge rusher.

The Steelers are looking to make some serious noise next season after missing the playoffs in 2022. Much of their improvement hinges on Kenny Pickett's growth in Year 2. Pittsburgh is looking to give Pickett everything he needs to be successful: better pass protection by drafting an offensive lineman and more weapons in Allen Robinson.

As for Freiermuth, the Steelers tight end had a solid 2022 season after a rough first year. With Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky throwing to him, the TE tallied over 700 yards on 63 receptions along with 2 touchdowns. Pittsburgh is hoping that Freiermuth builds up his remarkable sophomore year.