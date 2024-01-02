Kenny Pickett denied the rumors he declined being QB2 against the Seahawks

There were rumors that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett refused to dress as the backup to Mason Rudolph on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but he vehemently denied those rumors this week.

“It was either I was going to start and play,” Kenny Pickett said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “or if they didn't think I was good enough to do that, healthy enough, I was going to be the three and not dress.”

Pickett went on to say that the rumors that spread starting on Sunday night were false and attacking his character. He was listed as questionable with the high ankle sprain he has been dealing with. Pickett continued to explain the situation leading up to the Steelers' game against the Seahawks.

“There was no talk of me being a backup quarterback this week in terms of being a two,” Pickett said, via Pryor. “If I was healthy enough to play, and the trainers and coaches felt like I looked good enough to play, I was going to start and play. If they believed that I was not — which they believed I was not — I was not going to dress and suit up for the game. … So, whoever reported that, I don't know where it started, it's kind of crazy what people will write and put out there to try to prove their point or help their standpoint or their careers and what you guys do. But disappointed to see that without any proof or basis of it.”

Pickett had TightRope surgery on Dec. 4 and was cleared to play last week, and he said he will be the No. 2 this week for Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers are riding the hot hand with Mason Rudolph in a crucial game against the Ravens on Saturday.