The Pittsburgh Steelers missed the playoffs last season, and most would point to a lack of offensive production as the chief reason why. Quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens are among a group of Steelers players who are going to work early to prevent the same thing from happening next year.

Pickett and Pickens met with their teammates to work on improving their chemistry and timing in Florida. Backup QB Mitch Trubisky and fellow wide receiver Diontae Johnson are also there with the group.

Here is footage of Kenny Pickett and George Pickens getting work in, captured by the Steelers Update Twitter page.

Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky have been training with several #Steelers pass-catchers over the last few days in Florida. Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Anthony Miller, Steven Sims, Gunner Olszewski, Cody White, and Connor Heyward were all seen working with… https://t.co/kexhZ0DANh pic.twitter.com/I936xEjSfR — Steelers Update (@steelersupdate6) February 26, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If anything, this shows Pickett is serious about a couple of things. The first is he wants to do his part in making sure Pittsburgh lives up to the lofty standards they have developed over time. The franchise is tied with the New England Patriots for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history, and if they are to get back to championship-contending status, a lot is on his shoulders to lead them.

The second is Pickett is embracing his role as a leader going into his second year on the team. The first had its ups-and-downs, which is expected for a rookie QB, but these sessions show he cares about showing growth in leadership.

Judging off of the offensive numbers the Steelers put up in 2022, the group couldn’t go to work soon enough. Pittsburgh was 26th in points and 23rd in yards per game. If the offense can show even marginal improvement, that would be a nice compliment to a strong defense.

It looks like Pickett and the others are aware of those numbers, and they want to get an early start on fixing them.