After Matt Canada got fired Steelers QB Kenny Pickett is happy with the offense ahead of Week 13 but says it still needs improvement.

Immediately following Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada being fired, the team broke a stunning 58-game drought of not putting up 400 yards or more of total offense in a game. The Steelers got a 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals with this performance on Sunday, but quarterback Kenny Pickett says there is still a lot of room for improvement ahead of Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals.

After the Bengals win, Pickett said on Wednesday that he “definitely liked our performance” in Week 12, per Pro Football Talk. However, he also admits that “yards are great, but points win you games.”

Kenny Pickett threw for 278 yards after Matt Canada was fired and he and the Steelers running backs combined for another 153 yards on the ground to finish with 421 yards.

The last time the Steelers went over 400 yards of offense was in a 2020 Wild Card loss to the Cleveland Browns when Ben Roethlisberger and company put up 552 yards (and Big Ben had 501 passing yards himself in that game). The last time it happened in the regular season was in Week 2 of 2020 when they had 410 against the Denver Broncos.

As the Steelers get ready for Week 13 against the Cardinals, Pickett also did hint that the success, at least in terms of yardage, may have come from Canada not being there.

“It’s game planning, the coverage, having the right call at the right time, getting them into those coverages and the shots we want to take versus the looks we’re seeing. We had them, which is great,” Pickett said. “It all works together. The protection was great, guys were getting open, I was making the throws. I want to continue having that great prep. It all happens during the week.”