They only spent one season together but Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett felt the impact recently retired assistant head coach John Mitchell had on the organization. The soon to be second-year quarterback took to Twitter to congratulate Mitchell on a successful 29-year run with the Steelers.

“One of the great ones! Enjoy retirement Coach Mitch,” Pickett tweeted this afternoon.

Pickett was not the only member of the organization to wish Mitchell a happy retirement. Steelers president Art Rooney also referred to Mitchell as “a pivotal member of the Steelers organization.”

“I’m not sure that I can offer sufficient praise and admiration for Mitch — as both a man and football coach,” coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “Mitch has been a central figure in the success of the Pittsburgh Steelers for nearly three decades. He has coached some of the best players in this franchise’s illustrious history, and each one of them, to a man, would tell you their success was a direct result of not only Mitch’s coaching acumen, but also his mentorship, leadership and character.

Mitchell expressed his gratitude to the Steelers in a statement released to the media.

“I’m grateful to the Rooney family for the wonderful opportunity to coach and work for the Steelers for nearly 30 years,” Mitchell, 71, said in a press release. “It was truly an honor. I’d also like to thank Coach Tomlin for giving me the opportunity to stay with the franchise when Coach Cowher retired. I will treasure my time in Pittsburgh and appreciate everyone affiliated with the organization.”