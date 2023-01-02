By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won a game when they were trailing by 10 points or more … until Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens that is.

Behind Kenny Pickett’s clutch touchdown with under a minute to go, the Steelers erased a 13-3 deficit and turned things around for the 16-13 win. It was the first and only touchdown of the game for Pittsburgh, and it couldn’t have at a better time for the team.

Prior to the incredible comeback victory, though, the Steelers were 0-7 in games where they fell behind by double digits. That certainly makes Sunday’s win crazier, especially since it looked like the odds were stacked against them going into the final minute of the showdown.

Even better for Mike Tomlin’s men, the win allowed them to keep their playoff hopes alive. A loss would have eliminated them from playoff contention, but now, their chances of making it to the postseason increased–albeit still not so high.

The Steelers will need other things to go in their favor to get into playoff football, but they have certainly shown that they want it so badly.

Pittsburgh plays the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, and there’s no doubt they’ll enter the contest brimming with confidence after what they just did with the Ravens. Cleveland did beat the Steelers in Week 3, so it could be the perfect opportunity for Pickett and co. to get their revenge and fight for the playoffs in the process.