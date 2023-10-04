The Pittsburgh Steelers will be thrilled to hear quarterback Kenny Pickett's latest response regarding his injury status. After going down with a bruised knee during the Steelers 30-6 loss, Pittsburgh was unsure of if their second-year quarterback would have to miss time going forward.

However, Pickett clarified he doesn't plan on any games. When asked about his status, he said, “I’ll be ready to go by Sunday,” per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett, who bruised his knee vs. the Texans, said this to reporters today: “I’ll be ready to go by Sunday.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2023

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Pickett originally sustained a bone bruise in his knee during the third quarter of the Texans' game. Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky filled in for Pickett the rest of the way, going 3-5 for 18 yards.

Though Steelers fans will be glad to have Pickett back, fans are still waiting to see the offense improve. The offense currently ranks in the bottom four in points, rushing and total yards. With Pickett not taking huge steps forward through the first quarter of the season, fans have been calling for Pittsburgh to fire or demote offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Still, the return of Kenny Pickett will give the Steelers a better chance at getting the win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. The Ravens currently lead the AFC North division with a 3-1 record, but the Steelers have a chance at taking the lead with a win Sunday. Pickett has had success beating Baltimore when him and the Steelers defeated the Ravens 16-13 in the final week of the 2022 season. However, that win came with Tyler Huntley at quarterback for the Ravens and a depleted receiving core. If the Steelers offense continues to lag, they may not keep up with Lamar Jackson and co.