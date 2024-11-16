As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for a showdown against their division rival Baltimore Ravens, everyone is preparing for the biggest battle of Week 11, from fans, to pundits, and… WWE Superstar Kurt Angle?

It's true, it's d**n true; while Angle isn't going to be returning to the ring any time soon, even if one last match with John Cena would be a real full-circle moment, he has been thrust into action as a proud son of the Steel City, with the “Olympic Hero” doing a special commercial spot with Kyle Brandt to hype up the rivalry game for CBS Sports.

“A lot of people ask me if I'm gonna wrestle Cena for his retirement tour [laughs]. No, no, listen, my body, I have knee replacements, I had five neck surgeries, I had my back surgery last year. I have to have shoulder replacements. I am in no condition to be getting in the ring and wrestling,” Angle told SI.

“Don't get me wrong, I do some stuff, I'm actually doing a commercial for CBS tomorrow for the Steelers vs. Ravens game. Yeah, I'm gonna dress up in a Steelers singlet, and Kyle Brandt is gonna dress up in a Ravens singlet, and we're gonna go at it. We're gonna do this for a pre-game commercial for the Steelers/Ravens game on Sunday. I'm looking forward to that; I can do that stuff. I will do my own stunts; that's about all I can do. I don't think I can get in the ring. I can probably get in the ring and wrestle, but I don't want to take the chance of getting injured.”

A long-time Steelers fans who still makes appearances for WWE when they appear in the general Pittsburgh area, Angle is one of the biggest names in the team's fanbase. While he can't get it done in the ring anymore, even if fans still want to see a retirement match against Kenny Omega, when it comes to throwing down with a TV personality with some movie magic, he's more than capable of some heroics.

Expand Tweet

Kurt Angle believes in WWE post-Vince McMahon

Elsewhere in his interview with SI, Angle commented on Vince McMahon's exit from WWE and how it should impact the promotion moving forward. While even Angle admitted that McMahon has impacted the business to an incredible degree, he believes the promotion is in good hands with Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who he worked with in the past.

How will history remember this era of WWE? It's impossible to say, but in 2024, excitement for the Triple H era is still incredibly high.