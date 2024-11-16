As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for a showdown against their division rival Baltimore Ravens, everyone is preparing for the biggest battle of Week 11, from fans, to pundits, and… WWE Superstar Kurt Angle?
It's true, it's d**n true; while Angle isn't going to be returning to the ring any time soon, even if one last match with John Cena would be a real full-circle moment, he has been thrust into action as a proud son of the Steel City, with the “Olympic Hero” doing a special commercial spot with Kyle Brandt to hype up the rivalry game for CBS Sports.
“A lot of people ask me if I'm gonna wrestle Cena for his retirement tour [laughs]. No, no, listen, my body, I have knee replacements, I had five neck surgeries, I had my back surgery last year. I have to have shoulder replacements. I am in no condition to be getting in the ring and wrestling,” Angle told SI.
“Don't get me wrong, I do some stuff, I'm actually doing a commercial for CBS tomorrow for the Steelers vs. Ravens game. Yeah, I'm gonna dress up in a Steelers singlet, and Kyle Brandt is gonna dress up in a Ravens singlet, and we're gonna go at it. We're gonna do this for a pre-game commercial for the Steelers/Ravens game on Sunday. I'm looking forward to that; I can do that stuff. I will do my own stunts; that's about all I can do. I don't think I can get in the ring. I can probably get in the ring and wrestle, but I don't want to take the chance of getting injured.”
A long-time Steelers fans who still makes appearances for WWE when they appear in the general Pittsburgh area, Angle is one of the biggest names in the team's fanbase. While he can't get it done in the ring anymore, even if fans still want to see a retirement match against Kenny Omega, when it comes to throwing down with a TV personality with some movie magic, he's more than capable of some heroics.
Kurt Angle believes in WWE post-Vince McMahon
Elsewhere in his interview with SI, Angle commented on Vince McMahon's exit from WWE and how it should impact the promotion moving forward. While even Angle admitted that McMahon has impacted the business to an incredible degree, he believes the promotion is in good hands with Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who he worked with in the past.
“I think he's been so much of a part of it that it really doesn't matter now, because the guys that were underneath him know the business in and out the way Vince did. And I will tell you that nobody is Vince McMahon, and nobody is ever going to be Vince McMahon, but Triple H, he knows the business pretty d**n good. Paul Heyman, he knows the business pretty damn good. So, we have a lot of good guys that we can turn to and depend on for the business to continue to grow,” Angle told SI.
“Vince McMahon may be done, but the business is not done. It's going to continue to triumph, and it's going to continue to get bigger. It's going to go in cycles. It's going to be really popular, then it's going to be struggling again. Then it'll be very popular again, and It'll struggle again. It's always gone in these cycles, but the business will always be here, because you're going to have incredible individuals like Triple H and Paul Heyman.”
How will history remember this era of WWE? It's impossible to say, but in 2024, excitement for the Triple H era is still incredibly high.