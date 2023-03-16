After six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cameron Sutton decided to take his talents elsewhere. Sutton and the Detroit Lions reportedly came to terms on a three-year, $33 million deal on Monday. The cornerback’s new deal includes $22.5 million in guaranteed money.

Sutton hit free agency for the second time in his career earlier this week. The Steelers were open to keeping him in Pittsburgh. Steelers general manager Omar Khan noted during a press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine that he had jumpstarted contract talks with the sixth-year cornerback. In the end, the two sides ultimately failed to reach an agreement for a new deal.

During his introductory press conference with the Lions on Thursday, Sutton took some time to look back on his departure from the Steelers.

“The business side aspect just didn’t work out,” Sutton said. “It really was kind of a no-brainer. I wasn’t really looking for a big market, granted the market was going to be what it was, whatever. But I wasn’t really looking for a lot of opportunities, and just trying to bounce a lot. I’m a big guy on stability.”

Sutton did not leave the Steelers organization with any hard feelings. Instead, he much cherished every single second of his tenure with the Steelers, adding that his run in Pittsburgh was a “beautiful time.”

Sutton also said that the Lions were the first team that reached out to him when the legal tampering period began. Overall, he is looking forward to making the most out of his upcoming run in Detroit.

“When it was time to really get things going, Detroit came strong,” Sutton said.

“We’re close. This organization is ready to turn a hump. We’re here to play. We’re not here just to show up and be in the building and say we’re a part of this league. We’re ready to leave our mark. We’re right there.”

Sutton featured in 84 regular season games in six seasons with the Steelers, where he logged 168 total tackles and eight interceptions. The veteran defensive back posted career highs across the board in the 2022 campaign, from passes defended (15) to interceptions (three).