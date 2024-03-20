For the first six years of his NFL career, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the only team quarterback Mason Rudolph has known. But his run in Pittsburgh has come to an end as Rudolph has joined the Tennessee Titans.
The quarterback signed a one-year deal, $3.6 million deal with Tennessee. But before he officially changes jerseys, Rudolph had one final message to everyone involved in his run with the Steelers.
“For the past six years, it has been a privilege to be part of the Pittsburgh community and represent with the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Rudolph wrote on Instagram. “To the fans – your love and passion for the team is what makes it to special to play here. I will never forget playing in front of Yinz one final time this past December.”
Rudolph thanked the Rooney family, his coaches and teammates throughout his time in Pittsburgh. As he prepares to step away, the quarterback called playing for the Steelers a lifechanging opportunity.
Mason Rudolph's Steelers timeline
Pittsburgh used the No. 76 overall pick on Rudolph in the 2018 NFL Draft. They traded up three spots with the Seattle Seahawks just to acquire the QB. But with Ben Roethlisberger still in town, Rudolph had to wait his turn.
That opportunity came in 2019 however, after Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending injury. Rudolph appeared in 10 games, throwing for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He went 5-3 as a starter. Rudolph also made headlines. for his infamous altercation with Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.
He would then go back to the bench upon Roethlisberger's return in 2020, making a sporadic five appearances. The 2021 season rung the season and in 2022 Rudolph was the third-stringer behind Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky.
Heading into the 2023 campaign, Mason Rudolph was once again looked at as a backup to Pickett and Trubisky. However, things changed in a hurry based on injuries, underperformance. Rudolph started three games for Pittsburgh, the most since his debut. He managed to win all three, helping lead the Steelers to the playoffs despite their offensive inconsistencies.
Over his entire six year career in Pittsburgh, Rudolph appeared in 21 games and went 8-4-1 as a starter. He threw for 3,085 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. While he never proved to be the Steelers' quarterback of the future, Rudolph was a trusted backup when things got rough throughout his tenure.
Where do Steelers, Rudolph go from here
Just as Rudolph leaves town, the Steelers have completely revamped the quarterback room. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have joined the team, while Kenny Pickett has been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Head coach Mike Tomlin has been adamant that Wilson will open the year as the team's starting quarterback. Pittsburgh acquired Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears for a conditional sixth-round pick. His additions allows the Steelers to develop him behind Wilson while having an electric backup option should injuries become a factor again.
Despite switching teams, Mason Rudolph will again resort to backup duties upon his arrival in Tennessee. Former second-round pick Will Levis seems poised to get an opportunity to retain his QB1 role. But if he struggles, Tennessee made sure they had a competent backup behind him.
It'll be a much different experience for Rudolph after six years in Pittsburgh. But the QB will never forget where he started his NFL career. While his status in the QB room was ever changing, Rudolph is forever grateful for his experience with the Steelers.