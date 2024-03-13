Quarterback Mason Rudolph has inked a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, ending his stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Rudolph swiftly secured a new team, finalizing a deal less than an hour after the official commencement of the new league year. He is expected to serve as the backup to Will Levis under the guidance of new head coach Brian Callahan.
The new Titan quarterback made an impact with three starts as a backup last year, notably defeating Callahan, who was then serving as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.
While Pittsburgh expressed interest in keeping Rudolph, once they reached an agreement with Russell Wilson, it became evident that Rudolph would seek opportunities elsewhere.
“He knows we want him back. We’ve told him we want him to be a part of the process,” said Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan in a local press interview before his media day availability, via Steelers Depot.
Mason Rudolph's stint with the Steelers
Rudolph entered a challenging situation late in the 2023 season when the Steelers were on the verge of missing the playoffs. Despite starting the season 7-4, a three-game losing streak put their postseason hopes in jeopardy.
With Pickett sidelined due to injury and primary backup Mitch Trubisky struggling in two starts following Pickett's ankle sprain, Rudolph, who had been sitting as the third-string quarterback, was called into action.
Rudolph stepped up and played a pivotal role in guiding the team to a three-game winning streak. Under his leadership, the offense showed significant improvement, scoring 34 points against the Cincinnati Bengals in his first start of the season, marking the first time the Steelers reached the 30-point mark in 2023. The momentum continued as Rudolph helped the team score 30 points on the road against the Seattle Seahawks the following week.
Drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Rudolph was acquired by the Steelers through a trade-up. He started 13 games during his time in Pittsburgh, accumulating 3,085 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
Mason Rudolph saw his first significant action in the NFL in 2019, stepping in for Ben Roethlisberger after just six quarters into the season. He threw 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions during that time.
Rudolph's last appearance was in the Wild Card loss against Buffalo, where he completed 22 of 39 passes for 229 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.