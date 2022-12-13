By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin commented on the quarterback depth chart following Mitchell Trubisky’s difficult outing against the Baltimore Ravens, per Brooke Pryor.

“Mitch Trubisky still listed as the primary backup on the Steelers’ latest depth chart, and Mason Rudolph is No. 3. Tomlin said today they’re more like 2 and 2a,” Pryor wrote on Twitter.

Pittsburgh ultimately dropped a low-scoring 16-14 affair to the Ravens this past weekend. Trubisky, who entered the game because of a Kenny Pickett injury, went 22-30 through the air with 1 passing touchdown. However, he was also picked off 3 times in the defeat. His underwhelming effort gave the Steelers’ minimal chances to score.

Trubisky commented on his poor outing for the Steelers after the game.

“I was aggressive, overly aggressive at times, and it showed up in the turnovers,” Trubisky said.

Backup quarterbacks tend to be aggressive when given opportunities. They want to do everything they can to impress the coach and potentially earn the starting job. But Trubisky’s aggression was his ultimate downfall against Baltimore.

Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky will likely split reps amid Pickett’s absence. The Steelers are hopeful that Pickett, who suffered a concussion, can return sooner rather than later. But concussion timetables always prove difficult to predict. Pickett is currently regarded as questionable for the Steelers’ upcoming clash with the Carolina Panthers.

It will be interesting to see how the Steelers execute their plan moving forward. But it is clear that Pickett is the quarterback of the future.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Steelers as they are made available.