It hasn't been a very fun 2023 season for Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Although Pittsburgh currently sits at 4-3, good for second place in the AFC North, Canada hasn't been able to get much going for the Steelers offense, and the fanbase has let him know about it.

Canada has been routinely subjected to “Fire Canada” chants not only at Steelers games, but also at games of their NHL neighbors, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Recently, Canada acknowledged the hate he has been getting with a hilarious moment at a press conference.

While he was speaking with reporters, a phone that was apparently recording Canada speak fell off of its stand, and Canada reached down to pick it up.

“I didn’t touch that, but somehow somebody will find a way to say I did,” said Canada as he picked up the phone.

#Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada spoke to the media earlier today when a phone dropped off of a stand. “I didn’t touch that, but somehow somebody will find a way to say I did.” 🎥: @BePryor pic.twitter.com/AosWnszfBB — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 31, 2023

It's good to see that Matt Canada is able to find a bit of levity in what has been a tumultuous season for himself and the Steelers offense, to say the least. Pittsburgh was able to muster just ten points in its most recent game, a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite playing at home.

Of course, Canada's schematics are not the only reason that Pittsburgh's offense has been less than impressive thus far in 2023, as the team isn't necessarily brimming with talent at quarterback or the skill positions. Still, fans will want to see a better offensive output when the team next takes the field on November 2 against the Tennessee Titans.