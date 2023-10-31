The Pittsburgh Steelers saw Kenny Pickett leave the game early on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the midst of a short week with a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans in store, his status seemed cloudy. However, Pickett cleared up those questions with a straightforward answer about his status, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

‘Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett says he’s “playing for sure” against the Titans on Thursday night.'

And, with the Titans rolling out Will Levis again after his unreal four-touchdown NFL debut, it will be Pickett vs. Levis in a huge Thursday night showdown.

Pickett was just 10-of-16 for 73 yards before leaving the Jaguars game, and Mitch Trubisky replaced him, throwing for 138 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Steelers' offense has been disappointing all year, so much so that OC Matt Canada has heard plenty of rumors about his future, including some eye-opening comments from wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The offense ranks 29th in points per game, 31st in yards, 25th in passing yards, 28th in rushing yards, and dead last in time of possession.

Pickett hasn't played too well, either. On the year, he has thrown for 1,330 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions, and he has yet to throw for more than 235 yards in a game.

After the game against the Jaguars, it remained up in the air whether or not Pickett would play, so this is good news for the Steelers as they enter a must-win game with a 4-3 record and an uphill battle in the competitive AFC North.