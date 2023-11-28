Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks on the frustration from Dionte Johnson and his plans moving forward.

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have found a rhythm following the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada, but the locker room is still in despair. Head coach Mike Tomlin has spoken on the issues of the Steelers' offense on the field all season, but now Tomlin and the crew are dealing with problems off the gridiron.

Numerous Steelers players have been vocal about their frustrations with the team this season, mostly due to offensive inabilities. Pittsburgh has outgained just one opponent this season and there wasn't a consistent offensive showing prior to the win over the Bengals on Sunday. Despite that victory, wide receiver Dionte Johnson was still upset.

“Diontae can’t let the emotions of the previous down affect his next down,” Tomlin said, per Allison Koehler at USA Today Sports.

Johnson was seen giving up on a play on multiple occasions and it's also been reported that he's been arguing with players and coaching staff members on the sideline. In a receiver's head, they want to get the ball and extend the drive on every play, but that's just not realistic. The veteran wide receiver clearly thinks he should be involved more and likely sees himself as the No. 1 option on offense.

“I’ll give him an opportunity to address that with you guys and his teammates,” Tomlin continued. “I think plays like that are best described and outlined by those involved and less so by guys like me. I keep my attention on challenging things, things that await us this week, schematic preparation for Arizona and the readiness of this group.”

Tomlin is known for letting players handle their situations on their own and not feeding into any outside noise, but there's clearly some controversy in the receiver room.