The head coach was frank about the team's current quarterback situation following a 21-18 loss to New England

Pittsburgh Steelers fans shouldn't be too worried about a quarterback controversy in the wake of the team's upset loss to the lowly New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

After the game, Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear he never considered going to third-stringer Mason Rudolph despite Mitchell Trubisky's struggles in replacing beleaguered starter Kenny Pickett.

The loss to New England in the wake of last week's defeat against the Arizona Cardinals means the Steelers have lost two games in five days to teams with an aggregate 2023 record of 6-20.

Trubisky was 21 of 34 for 169 yards with one touchdown and an interception. The Steelers managed just 8 points in the second half.

“I thought he got better as the game went on,” said Tomlin on Trubisky's performance. “Obviously, it wasn't the type of start we needed. They were really good on possession downs. They're collective, the things they threw at him and us. But I thought he improved as the game went on.”

Trubisky was a bit harder on himself.

“Missed opportunities,” the disappointed Steelers' QB said on his performance. “I have to play better. I feel like I let the guys down. Got to score off the turnover, couple of those fourth downs, the one in the red zone and the one ball to Diontae. I have to do better for the guys, for the team. It's disappointing. Missed opportunities. I didn't play good enough for us to win, and that's how I'm feeling right now.”

Despite their struggles, the Steelers still control their playoff destiny. They sit just outside the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot. Their four remaining games are on the road at the Indianapolis Colts (7-5) at home against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) and two road games against the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) and Baltimore Ravens (9-3).