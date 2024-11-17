The impressive season for the Pittsburgh Steelers continued today thanks to their 18-16 victory over the visiting Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh; the win improved the Steelers to 8-2 through 10 games, while the Ravens fell to 7-4.

And playing a key role in Pittsburgh's victory was former Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, who signed with the Steelers in the offseason after not being retained in Baltimore.

He came through with a key play near the end of the first half that led to points on the board for Pittsburgh, and his efforts were singled out by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in his postgame media remarks, via Still Curtain.

“One man's trash is another man's treasure, man,” Tomlin said of Queen. “I'm glad he is on our team.”

It will be a short week of recovery and preparation for their next game for Queen and the Steelers, who take on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

Patrick Queen signed with the Steelers after not being retained by the Ravens

Originally selected by the Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft, Queen played the first several years of his career with the franchise before not being retained after the 2023 season despite earning a Pro Bowl selection.

He decided to join the Steelers with a three-year, $41 million deal. Earlier in the week before facing his former club, Queen spoke bluntly and said he felt like he wasn't wanted in Baltimore, via ESPN.

“I wasn't wanted back,” Queen said. “I didn't get the offer back, and it is definitely kind upsetting being there for four years and the bond that you grow with your teammates and stuff. The first few months, you definitely go through those feelings.

“Now after playing games, you just go by and just want to win games. You want to win with your teammates, your new teammates; you want to bond with those guys. Everything that you do as far as the organization that you're at now. I will have feelings. Obviously anybody in my position would this week, so I'm just taking one day at a time, whatever happens, happens.”

It's obvious that Tomlin is glad that Queen is with the Steelers, and the feeling appears mutual.