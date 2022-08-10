The Pittsburgh Steelers could have something special in rookie wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens has been a force throughout training camp. He has made several big plays and has put the Steelers’ coaching staff on notice.

George Pickens get air! Makes the catch vs Cameron Sutton. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i3JEiLPJYp — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has had a fair share of great wide receivers during his tenure with the team. He knows what to look for in the position. He also seems to know what the team could have in Pickens.

Tomlin was recently asked about his rookie wide receiver. Specifically, Tomlin was asked about what Pickens needs to work on. He gave an interesting answer: “Absolutely everything. He has talent- but there is a difference between talent and skill…God gives you the talent; we develop the skill.”

Tomlin,Asked what George Pickens needs to work on:

“Absolutely everything . He has talent- but there is a difference between talent and skill…God gives you the talent; we develop the skill” Tomlin is loathe to compliment him- which to me is a big sign that he’s indeed impressed — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 10, 2022

George Pickens rose to stardom during his time at the University of Georgia. He was a dominant force within the offense, making big plays on a regular occasion.

Pickens finished his collegiate career with 24 games under his belt. He totaled 90 receptions, 1,347 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns.

Last season, Pickens was limited to just four total games. He had just five receptions for 107 receiving yards.

Pickens was able to play a role in Georgia taking home the national championship against Alabama. In the National Championship Game, Pickens recorded one reception for 52 yards.

When looking at the current state of the Steelers’ wide receiver room, there is a good chance that Pickens will have a big role this season. Pickens will be competing alongside Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. The young trio is full of talent and should help out a questionable quarterback situation in Pittsburgh.