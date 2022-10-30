Mike Tomlin’s honest reaction to Eagles sending Steelers to 2-6

While the Pittsburgh Steelers got obliterated by the Philadelphia Eagles in their Week 8 showdown, head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t think their loss has a lot to do with Philly’s strength and play.

In his postgame presser after the 35-13 defeat, Tomlin complimented the Eagles for a job well done. Nick Sirianni and his men executed their game plan to perfection, and it resulted to a dominant win. However, the Steelers tactician emphasized that they lost not because their opponents have more weapons, but rather due to their own failures and shortcomings.

“From my perspective it’s less about what they do and about the things that we’re not doing,” Tomlin shared. “We’re not positioning ourselves to win games–we didn’t today and we got to own that.

“Some fundamental things have fallen short. We got to keep a lid on it. If you don’t keep a lid on it in the NFL, you don’t give yourself a chance to play. We didn’t do that and I thought it was a domino effect from there on.”

Mike Tomlin also pointed out that the defense didn’t do its job and was seemingly out of focus all game long. He addressed their penalty situation as well, which was a major factor in the defeat. The Steelers had six offensive penalties in the contest.

“I thought our eyes weren’t in the right place defensively … I thought we were too penalized, I’ll look at those penalties. Some of them I thought was questionable, but that’s life,” Tomlin added.

The Steelers are now 2-6 on the season after the defeat, and it’s quite clear they have to make some changes real soon. The problem for Tomlin and co., however, is that there are a lot of areas to address for the team from top to bottom.