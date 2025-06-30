A former teammate is feeling excluded following Aaron Rodgers' marriage announcement.

David Bakhtiari, who is a close friend of Rodgers and played together on the Green Bay Packers for a decade, was not invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's wedding.

On Monday (June 30), Bakhtiari shaded Rodgers for not sending an invite.

“Love is love. Congrats to the Loves,” Bakhtiari wrote on X with a video of Jordan Love dancing with his wife, Ronika Stone. “Just happy at least one of my quarterbacks invited me to their wedding [eyeball emoji].”

Aaron Rodgers wants his private life to be private

While Bakhtiari and Rodgers had a close bond while on the Packers together, it's not a huge surprise that the lineman's invitation got lost in the mail. Rodgers confirmed earlier this month that he and his girlfriend, whom he has only referred to by her first name, Brittani, decided to tie the knot. Last week, the four-time MVP shared that Brittani does not want to be in the spotlight and he also wants to keep his private life, well, private.

“Now I’m with somebody who's private, who doesn’t want to be in the public eye, didn’t sign up to be a celebrity, doesn’t want to be part of it,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee June 24 on his eponymous show. “And because I do things in private because I want my personal life to be private and now I’m somehow weird and now the paparazzi is stalking me on the beach trying to get a picture of her, stalking me in the workout. What is the entitlement to information that where we’re living in society these days?”

In prior relationships, Rodgers has dated public figures such as actresses Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley, but shared that's not how his wife operates.

“What happened to common decency about security and a personal life where we have to dive into details of where you live, and what you’re doing and who you’re with and who your wife is and if you even have a wife and if you’re doing some attention-grabbing thing because my wife is a private person, doesn’t have social media, hasn’t been a public person, doesn’t want to be a public person, but now that’s somehow a weird thing,” Rodgers questioned.

Rodgers added that he also doesn't care about the public perception of his relationship. Besides interviews, Rodgers shares little of his private life online.

“Just because I’m not selling wedding photos to the magazines or leaking personal information or making a loving post on Instagram, and look, (if) you want to do that, that’s fine, that’s your prerogative, I don’t care. That’s just not what I want to do,” Rodgers said.

“And I’m with somebody who wants to be private, he continued. “If and when she wants to be out and there’s a picture, she’ll choose that. And she deserves the right to that.”

Rodgers recently signed a one-year deal with the Steelers and has hinted that this might be his last year in the NFL. If that tracks to be true, he shared that he will not be a public-facing person any longer.

“When this is all done, I’m out; you won’t see me,” Rodgers concluded. “I know that I’ve chosen to be in the public eye for one more season, but my private life is staying private.”